Brinker Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Black Knight by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Black Knight by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Knight news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $839,749.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,166.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $13,392,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,495,734 shares in the company, valued at $240,836,470.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKI opened at $57.04 on Monday. Black Knight Inc has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $76.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A cut Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Knight Equity cut Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Black Knight to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

