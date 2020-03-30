Brooktree Capital Management Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,589,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 93,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $480,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Stryker from $247.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.24.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $159.22 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $226.30. The firm has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.80 and a 200-day moving average of $205.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

