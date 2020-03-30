Brooktree Capital Management Takes Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,000. Mcdonald’s accounts for 2.8% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,082,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 48,293 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens raised shares of Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.96.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD opened at $164.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $122.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

