Brooktree Capital Management Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 54,107 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,000. Intel accounts for about 3.0% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,243 shares of company stock worth $2,214,260 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $52.37 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.