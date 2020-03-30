Brooktree Capital Management Makes New $2.70 Million Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,000. BlackRock comprises approximately 2.5% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stellar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 35,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 144,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 33,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,823,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total value of $713,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $434.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $576.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.77. The firm has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $516.00 to $463.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $582.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.08.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.