Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,214 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAFD. FMR LLC lifted its position in Washington Federal by 67.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Washington Federal by 54.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 37,908 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the third quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Washington Federal by 167.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 30,902 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $24.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Washington Federal Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.98.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $166.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.32 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Cory D. Stewart bought 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.07 per share, with a total value of $50,028.33. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,631.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Tabbutt bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.72 per share, with a total value of $385,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,039.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

