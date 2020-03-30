11,825 Shares in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Acquired by Brooktree Capital Management

Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000. J M Smucker accounts for about 1.1% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,260,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,131,000 after acquiring an additional 389,917 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,156,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,802,000 after acquiring an additional 75,896 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,880,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,775,000 after acquiring an additional 327,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,593,000 after acquiring an additional 30,497 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in J M Smucker by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,515,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,358,000 after acquiring an additional 670,499 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJM opened at $103.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.41. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 42.46%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.92.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

