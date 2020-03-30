Axa Grows Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Axa raised its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,710 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.16% of Exponent worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 889.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exponent alerts:

In related news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $4,891,316.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,529,136.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $132,073.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti raised shares of Exponent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

EXPO stock opened at $70.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 0.32. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.38 and a 12-month high of $82.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.45.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.67%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.