Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Stock Position Lifted by Axa

Axa lifted its holdings in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 1,242.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,100 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.16% of Macerich worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 2.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period.

Get Macerich alerts:

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $6.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.20. The company has a market cap of $974.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Macerich Co has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $44.73.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Macerich Co will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 32.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 19,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $132,255.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 325,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,248.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 130,365 shares of company stock worth $1,749,180. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAC shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.42.

Macerich Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.