Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,529,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,183,000 after purchasing an additional 57,027 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 106,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on REGN. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $386.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.96.

REGN stock opened at $449.52 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $518.00. The company has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $437.28 and a 200 day moving average of $361.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director George L. Sing sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.98, for a total transaction of $5,579,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,392,738.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total transaction of $2,727,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,687,893.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,063 shares of company stock valued at $14,233,507 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

