Royal Bank of Canada Raises Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target to $86.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins cut shares of Loblaw Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LBLCF opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.88. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $57.20.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

