Craig Hallum Upgrades Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) to “Buy”

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $90.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $110.00.

ABG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Asbury Automotive Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group to and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.33.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $123.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.18.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P acquired 113,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,901,192.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $78,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,658.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 178.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

