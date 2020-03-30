Insider Buying: Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Director Buys $22,900.00 in Stock

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Director Wayne Weisman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $22,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,932.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BXRX opened at $2.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.59. Baudax Bio has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BXRX. ValuEngine raised Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Baudax Bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baudax Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Baudax Bio from to in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

