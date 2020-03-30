Citigroup Trims Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Target Price to $87.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.20.

ABT stock opened at $74.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $131.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.94.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,689,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,875,052,000 after acquiring an additional 616,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,389,044,000 after acquiring an additional 978,575 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,110,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,003,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,167,251,000 after acquiring an additional 330,243 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

