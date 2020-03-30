Beazley’s (BEZ) Reduce Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Beazley (LON:BEZ)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BEZ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Beazley to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 616 ($8.10) to GBX 611 ($8.04) in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 555 ($7.30) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 567.70 ($7.47).

Shares of BEZ opened at GBX 384.20 ($5.05) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 294.20 ($3.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 634 ($8.34). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 503.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 551.

In other Beazley news, insider Sally Lake bought 5,000 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 375 ($4.93) per share, with a total value of £18,750 ($24,664.56). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 35,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.88), for a total transaction of £214,657.64 ($282,369.96).

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

