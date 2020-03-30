Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Lowered to $96.00 at Morgan Stanley

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ABT. Citigroup began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.20.

NYSE:ABT opened at $74.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $92.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $131.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 27,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

