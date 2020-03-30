Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Berenberg Bank

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 2,250 ($29.60). Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 25.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Ashtead Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,420 ($31.83) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) in a report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,415.45 ($31.77).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

LON AHT opened at GBX 1,683 ($22.14) on Monday. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,010 ($13.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,797 ($36.79). The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,235.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,320.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.