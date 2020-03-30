MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Raymond James currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MEG Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of MEG Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of MEG Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MEG Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.88.

Shares of MEGEF opened at $0.88 on Thursday. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

