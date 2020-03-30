MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Raymond James currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MEG Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of MEG Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of MEG Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MEG Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.88.

Shares of MEGEF opened at $0.88 on Thursday. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

