Anglo American (LON:AAL) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AAL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Oddo Securities reduced their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,198.75 ($28.92).

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 1,334.80 ($17.56) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,645.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,917.78. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.84.

In related news, insider Mark Cutifani sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,943 ($25.56), for a total value of £233,160 ($306,708.76).

Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

