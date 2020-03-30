Jefferies Financial Group Trims Britvic (LON:BVIC) Target Price to GBX 800

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BVIC. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($14.73) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Britvic from GBX 1,030 ($13.55) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Britvic from GBX 1,065 ($14.01) to GBX 875 ($11.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 921.92 ($12.13).

BVIC opened at GBX 625.50 ($8.23) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 826.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 915.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.64. Britvic has a 12-month low of GBX 536 ($7.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68.

In other Britvic news, insider Simon Litherland sold 6,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 941 ($12.38), for a total transaction of £58,737.22 ($77,265.48). Insiders have acquired 42 shares of company stock worth $37,201 over the last three months.

Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

