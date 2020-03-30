Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hastings Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.39) price objective (down from GBX 190 ($2.50)) on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Hastings Group from GBX 203 ($2.67) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Hastings Group from GBX 211 ($2.78) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 198.69 ($2.61).

LON:HSTG opened at GBX 170 ($2.24) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 172.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 181.65. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.90. Hastings Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 136.50 ($1.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09).

In other news, insider Toby van der Meer bought 31,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £50,069.39 ($65,863.44).

About Hastings Group

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

