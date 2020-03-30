JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

JBSAY stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.75. JBS S A/S has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77.

JBS S A/S Company Profile

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

