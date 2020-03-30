JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
JBSAY stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.75. JBS S A/S has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77.
JBS S A/S Company Profile
