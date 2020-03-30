Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,646,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,605 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial makes up 1.5% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $212,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,074,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,017,000 after purchasing an additional 119,604 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 546,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,906,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SLF opened at $30.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.40. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 6.72%. Sun Life Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLF. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

