Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) is Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,312,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 573,563 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises approximately 2.6% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of Enbridge worth $370,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $27.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.08.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

