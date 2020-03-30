Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,885,797 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 141,755 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for about 2.7% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.57% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $389,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNS. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,000,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,142,000 after buying an additional 29,467 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,165,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,774,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,710,000 after purchasing an additional 229,801 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,823,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,996,000 after purchasing an additional 476,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNS opened at $38.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.51. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 18.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.6772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Several brokerages have commented on BNS. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.91.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

