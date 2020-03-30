Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,652,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,015 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for 4.2% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $602,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,904,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,970,000 after purchasing an additional 329,401 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,612,000 after purchasing an additional 277,486 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,027,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,841,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,398,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,423,000 after purchasing an additional 201,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,591,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,528,000 after acquiring an additional 32,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $73.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.30.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.443 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNI. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.02.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

