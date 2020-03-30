Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $52.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $95.00.

VLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Valero Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a buy rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.44.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO stock opened at $45.04 on Thursday. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average is $84.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $799,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 102.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $7,653,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Valero Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.