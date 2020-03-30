Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $55.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $89.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WELL. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.83.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Welltower has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

