Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $55.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $89.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WELL. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.83.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Welltower has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Sun Life Financial Inc Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.
Enbridge Inc is Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.'s 7th Largest Position
Bank of Nova Scotia is Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.'s 5th Largest Position
Suncor Energy Inc. Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.
Canadian National Railway is Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.'s 3rd Largest Position
Valero Energy Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to "Buy"


