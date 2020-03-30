Brinker Capital Inc. Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Prologis by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,270,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,256,000 after acquiring an additional 85,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,264,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,879,000 after acquiring an additional 35,615 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Edward Jones lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

PLD stock opened at $79.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $99.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.02.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.