T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 388.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. HSBC set a $86.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

Shares of TMUS opened at $81.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.39. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The stock has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.20.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

