Brinker Capital Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in ABIOMED by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,719,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $463,985,000 after buying an additional 27,260 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ABIOMED by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,423,000 after buying an additional 500,246 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ABIOMED by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,323,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,284,000 after buying an additional 187,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in ABIOMED by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,059,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,313,000 after acquiring an additional 78,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ABIOMED by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 952,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,449,000 after acquiring an additional 364,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

Shares of ABIOMED stock opened at $145.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.84. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $293.44.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

ABMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $165.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.17.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.