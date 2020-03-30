EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,164 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 10,233 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,767 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Centenus Global Management LP purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,607,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in EOG Resources by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,608,564 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $302,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,875 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,109 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays cut their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Edward Jones lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on EOG Resources from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $36.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.49. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $107.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

