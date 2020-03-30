Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 561 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 544.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 580,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,607,000 after purchasing an additional 490,128 shares during the last quarter. Banbury Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,877,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,642,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,425,000 after acquiring an additional 108,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,151,000 after acquiring an additional 56,083 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $94.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.21. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $167.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.63 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 34.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.71 per share, with a total value of $155,565.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,017. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.59 per share, for a total transaction of $139,662.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,300 shares of company stock worth $525,957. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.