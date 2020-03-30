Brinker Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,593 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in ANSYS by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $223.02 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.25 and a 1-year high of $299.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.87 and a 200-day moving average of $244.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.43.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $492.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,857,310.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,741,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,214 shares of company stock worth $10,153,957 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $295.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.11.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.