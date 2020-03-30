Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,998,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,630,000 after buying an additional 771,273 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1,125.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 293,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 269,338 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,040,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,502,000 after purchasing an additional 249,015 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 475,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,399,000 after purchasing an additional 178,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,748,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,674,000 after purchasing an additional 152,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial stock opened at $21.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Webster Financial’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Compass Point raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.79.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

