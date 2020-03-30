Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vereit were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vereit during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vereit during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vereit during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vereit in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vereit in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VER. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vereit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $5.08 on Monday. Vereit Inc has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.23.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. Vereit’s payout ratio is presently 79.71%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

