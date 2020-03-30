Axa Has $6.10 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Axa grew its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,785,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $799,002,000 after buying an additional 64,513 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,540,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $568,635,000 after buying an additional 677,945 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,631,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,461,000 after buying an additional 422,518 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,436,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,301,000 after buying an additional 31,574 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,231,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,353,000 after buying an additional 394,969 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

Shares of KEYS opened at $78.28 on Monday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $71.03 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.76 and a 200-day moving average of $99.32.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

