Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 42 Shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its stake in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,778,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth $1,537,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 112,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,619,000 after purchasing an additional 37,295 shares in the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCNCA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 554,020 shares in the company, valued at $11,922,510.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $321.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.17. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a one year low of $276.08 and a one year high of $542.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $431.52 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 12.84%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

