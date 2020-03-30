Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Aurora Investment Counsel reduced its position in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,827 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the third quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 39.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 27,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Middleby alerts:

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $57.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.20. Middleby Corp has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $142.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $787.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.84 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $464,562.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,026,696.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nassem Ziyad acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $73,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,901.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,365 shares of company stock worth $735,029 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Middleby from $115.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Middleby has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.20.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.