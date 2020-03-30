Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 7,841 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Aurora Investment Counsel cut its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,841 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,360,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,773,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,198,000 after acquiring an additional 782,435 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,540,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $568,635,000 after acquiring an additional 677,945 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,086,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,522,000 after acquiring an additional 427,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,631,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,461,000 after acquiring an additional 422,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $78.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.32. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $71.03 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

