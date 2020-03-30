Axa Sells 29,700 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Axa decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $8,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hilton Hotels by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLT opened at $69.15 on Monday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 770.65% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Hilton Hotels from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.93.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

