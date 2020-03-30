Axa Cuts Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Axa reduced its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 76,302 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 18,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Southern by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Southern by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in Southern by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,198,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 54,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $3,545,307.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $125,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,827 shares of company stock worth $8,305,763. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $56.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.74%.

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.12.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

