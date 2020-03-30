First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Stake Reduced by Axa

Axa reduced its stake in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.10% of First American Financial worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First American Financial by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FAF shares. Compass Point upgraded First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $43.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.88. First American Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average is $59.57.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.41%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corp will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

