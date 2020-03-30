Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $136,000 Investment in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 902 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc Bank USA lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 7,717 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FL opened at $22.30 on Monday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $65.04. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $38.83.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

