Axa Purchases Shares of 143,500 Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Axa purchased a new stake in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 143,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,845,000. Axa owned approximately 0.23% of Universal Forest Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UFPI shares. BidaskClub lowered Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wedbush began coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

In related news, Director Michael G. Wooldridge purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.86 per share, with a total value of $46,860.00. Also, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $427,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI opened at $35.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.09. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $58.10.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $998.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is 8.59%.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

