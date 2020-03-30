Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,227 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,483 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CATY. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ CATY opened at $22.55 on Monday. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $38.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 12.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

In other news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $50,374.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $15,853.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.