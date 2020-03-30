Axa Has $7.91 Million Stock Holdings in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Axa decreased its holdings in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $7,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the 4th quarter worth about $6,837,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 64,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LM opened at $48.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Legg Mason Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.76 million. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Legg Mason’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Legg Mason from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

In related news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. bought 1,681,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $16,999,995.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

