Credit Suisse AG Sells 373 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Otter Tail worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 45.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on OTTR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Otter Tail has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $43.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.36. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $57.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average is $51.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $215.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.40 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 11.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

