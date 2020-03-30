Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Position Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 225.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,511 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 276,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $32.06 on Monday. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $899.31 million, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $64.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVMI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

