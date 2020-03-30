Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,235 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Childrens Place were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 483.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 115,914 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,340,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the period.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

PLCE opened at $20.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.59. Childrens Place Inc has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $116.84. The stock has a market cap of $301.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.28. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Childrens Place Inc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.28 per share, with a total value of $146,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLCE. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $79.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.